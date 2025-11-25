Cairo: Ajwa Group for Food Industries - Egypt posted non-consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 14.28 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signaling a year-on-year (YoY) drop from EGP 23.13 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) decreased to EGP 0.71 in 9M-25 from EGP 1.15 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

During the January-September 2025 period, the standalone revenues reached EGP 232.90 million, which reflected an annual surge from EGP 206.67 million.

Non-consolidated total assets rose to EGP 259.30 million at the end of September 2025 when compared with EGP 212.81 million as of 31 December 2024.

Financial Statements for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, AJWA Egypt shifted to non-consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 22.41 million, against net losses after tax of EGP 5.13 million in Q3-24.

Meanwhile, the standalone revenues hiked to EGP 97.72 million in Q3-25 from EGP 53.30 million in Q3-24, while the EPS hit EGP 1.11 versus a loss per share of EGP 0.25.

