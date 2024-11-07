ABU DHABI - The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Thursday announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 11th November.

According to CBUAE data, the auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

The first issue for 28 days will be up to AED3,500 million, the second for 84 days will be up to AED5,500 million, the third for 168 days will be up to AED8,000 million, and the fourth for 336 days will be up to AED16,500 million.

The issue date will be on 13th November 2024, with the maturity date for the first issue due on 11th December 2024, the second issue on 5th February 2025, the third issue on 30th April 2025, and the fourth issue on 15th October 2025.

The CBUAE announces 26 M-Bill tenders during the current year.