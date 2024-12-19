Franklin Templeton has added the FTIFF Franklin India Fund to its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) fund range Franklin Templeton Investments Feeder Funds (FTIFF) for the onshore UAE retail market.

Amar Mehta, Head of Retail, Gulf, Eastern Mediterranean & Africa, Franklin Templeton, said: “We are delighted to launch another feeder fund, the FTIFF Franklin India Fund, for UAE retail investors. This fund provides choice to investors looking to benefit from the country’s positive growth perspectives. We continue to monitor trends in the local market and the evolution of investors’ appetite to expand our offerings in the future.”

Access to a wide variety of strategies

In July 2024, Franklin Templeton announced that it is one of the first global asset management firms to establish feeder funds for the onshore UAE retail market through its two Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – domiciled fund ranges: Franklin Templeton Investments Feeder Funds (FTIFF) and Franklin Templeton Shariah Feeder Funds (FTSFF).

UAE retail investors can access the feeder funds which have the sole objective of investing in Franklin Templeton’s Luxembourg and Ireland domiciled UCITs funds. The feeder funds will be distributed in the UAE by locally licensed promoters, including onshore, conventional and Shariah-compliant consumer banks.

