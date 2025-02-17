Damac Real Estate Development Limited (“DAMAC”), rated Ba2 by Moody’s with a positive outlook and BB by S&P with a stable outlook, a leading developer of high-end properties in the Middle East, has mandated Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and J.P. Morgan as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Mashreq and Warba Bank as Joint Bookrunners, to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing today, 17 February 2025.

A pre-recorded global investor call has also been made available.

A 3.5-year benchmark Regulation S, USD-denominated, senior unsecured Sukuk offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Source: IFR