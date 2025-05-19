Cairo – Mubasher: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 75 billion through two auctions on Sunday, 18 May.

The first issue was valued at EGP 35 billion, holding a tenor of 91 days until 19 August 2025, according to official data.

The second auction stood at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 273 days on 17 February 2026.

On 15 May, the CBE auctioned T-bills worth EGP 80 billion through two tranches.

