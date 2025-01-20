Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 65 billion through two issues on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

The first tranche stood at EGP 25 billion, carrying a 91-day tenor until 22 April this year, according to official data.

The second auction was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 273 days on 21 October 2025.

Last Thursday, the CBE announced T-bills at a total value of EGP 80 billion through two auctions.

