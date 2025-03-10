Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 100 billion through two trenches on Sunday, 9 March.

Holding a tenor of 91 days until 10 June 2025, the first offering stood at EGP 60 billion, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second issue was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 273 days on 9 December this year.

On 6 March, the CBE unveiled T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 90 billion through two offerings.

