As part of the strategic development agreement signed with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to develop a number of touristic projects in the governorate, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) commenced work on the zipline project and its ancillary facilities in Wilayat of Khasab, Governorate of Musandam.

The Group is currently deploying the 1800-metre dual zipline project, which begins from Jebel Fitt and passes through scenic landscapes of Khor Qadi and the Mokhi area over the coast of Wilayat of Khasab. The landing point of the zipline will be connected to the upcoming Atana Khasab Hotel, where a visitor center will be established to offer a host of facilities and book tourist experiences, including various leisure and adventure activities that can be carried out in the area.

The project is currently being developed in a prime location with exceptional sea views of the Strait of Hormuz, complemented by the active movement of ships, yachts and major cruise ships, making it an important touristic attraction for visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate. The abundance of exceptional natural components, and the cultural richness that is unique to the Governorate of Musandam, offers several horizons for future development.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, said: "The Musandam zipline project represents the cooperation between the Office of the Minister of State and the Governor of Musandam and Omran Group, within the framework of implementing Musandam's development strategy for 2040. This project will also effectively contribute to adding a variety of exciting activities for tourists, and serve as a model for entrepreneurs to create multiple assets and services that support the tourism sector, particularly adventure tourism.”

Eng Saif Ali al Hinai, Chief Development Officer at Omran Group, said: “The zipline project will be a new tourist site in the Governorate of Musandam, adding to the existing touristic facilities established by the Group such as Atana Hotels and Resorts. We will continue to develop and implement plans and programs for a promising future of this vital sector in the Sultanate of Oman.”

Yusra Khalaf al Subhi, Assistant General Director of Planning at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said, "We are delighted to begin the first phase of the Musandam Adventure Center, which will comprise of strategic elements of investment and development in the Governorate of Musandam. This project comes in line with our relentless pursuit to achieve the outlined objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the National Tourism Strategy, in addition to supporting the economic diversification in the Sultanate. We are moving forward to enhance the offerings at the prominent tourist sites in the country, that will make Oman an important destination for visitors to spend their holidays and to explore its rich natural, heritage and cultural treasures.”

The scope of the agreement also includes the implementation of a wide array of multi-use spaces, hotels and resorts, entertainment activities and projects, and specialized facilities for adventure tourism. It further aims to strengthen the investment through establishing local and international partnerships, along with launching a number of activities in the short-term.