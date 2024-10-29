AMMAN — The trade balance between Jordan and Qatar grew by 6.1 per cent by the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

According to recent statistical data from the Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority, the volume of trade exchanges between Jordan and Qatar during the first nine months of 2024 reached approximately $189.5 million, up from $178.5 million in 2023 and $ 164.8 million during the same period in 2022.

Jordan's exports to Qatar include a variety of consumer and food products such as fresh and processed food, vegetables and fruits, meats, dates, dairy products, poultry and derivatives, grains, sweets and cakes, rice, juices, nuts, oils and ghee, pickles, herbs, honey, frozen birds, eggs, and Jordanian coffee.

Qatar’s exports to the Jordanian market consist of various chemical products, including motor oils, sulfonic acid, lutrine, aluminum molds, paraffin, polyethylene, iron rods, various types of chemical fertilisers, plastic bags, engine oils, organic fertiliser, and medical solutions.

The trade balance between Jordan and Qatar has witnessed significant and rapid growth in recent years, driven by a continuous increase in Qatar's imports of Jordanian food and consumer products, which have surged notably over the past two years.