Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the new year with an exclusive promotion of up to 25% off on selected flights.

These include flights from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Astana (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece) and Baku (Azerbaijan).

The promotion also includes key destinations such as Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia) as well as Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sofia (Bulgaria), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia).

With 2025 bringing in new adventures, savvy travellers are invited to take advantage of a limited-time flash promotion on bookings made for travel between January 3 and May 31, thus making it easier than ever to book flights for the upcoming months on the enhanced winter schedule.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: "As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are delighted to welcome in the new year with an exciting 25% promotion to must-visit destinations across our ever-expanding network."

The national airline, he stated, has expanded the boundaries of Wizz MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more.

Wizz MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year.

And with fares starting as low as AED199 ($54), the travellers can save up to 40% on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare, he stated.

"With holiday planning for family and friends already underway for this year, a plethora of unmissable experiences are waiting to be discovered throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. We look forward to welcoming people of all ages on board for a well-deserved vacation soon," stated Eidhagen.

"Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with Wizz Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

