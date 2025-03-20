Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, an ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, will celebrate Eid with an exclusive 20 percent two-day discount on bookings made between March 19 and 20.

The offer is valid for travel between April 1 and June 30*, providing travellers with an unmissable opportunity to explore Wizz Air’s ever-expanding network of exciting destinations. Tickets are now available on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has recently introduced new routes, including Beirut, Lebanon, and Gabala, Azerbaijan, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub (*Beirut and Gabala are not included in this promotion).

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said:“We are wishing you a blessed and joyful Eid! Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is delighted to celebrate this joyous occasion with a 20% discount on selected flights, making travel even more affordable and accessible for all passengers. Our growing network, including our newest routes to Beirut and Gabala, offers even more opportunities for exploration. Whether you’re experiencing Beirut’s rich history or Gabala’s breathtaking landscapes, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the airline for everyone and the smart choice for ultra-low-fare travel. We encourage travellers to book early and take advantage of these fantastic fares. We look forward to welcoming you on board for a well-deserved vacation soon.”

As a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable tourism growth, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low-fare travel to an expanding network of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Beirut (Lebanon), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Gabala (Azerbaijan), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).