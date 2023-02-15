Wego, a leading online travel marketplace in the region, has partnered with Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) to develop a campaign that will highlight the different aspects of Japan and showcase the best winter experiences.

This will be promoted through all Wego’s marketing channels.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Mena and India of Wego, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with the Japan National Tourism Organization to promote a new campaign to showcase the best of Japan to the world. Japan has a wealth of cultural and natural treasures that are sure to inspire visitors. This partnership allows us to give people an authentic experience and help travelers discover the unique beauty of the country.”

Daisuke Kobayashi, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai office, commented: “When it comes to traveling to Japan, many people think of the cherry blossom season in spring, but it is not the only attraction. Cherry blossoms in spring, green nature in summer, coloured leaves in autumn, and snow in winter. The greatest feature of Japan is the diversity that allows you to enjoy the natural scenery of each season and unique experiences throughout the year.

“Especially in winter, you can try skiing on the powder snow, which is said to be one of the best in the world, and enjoy hot pot dishes made with seasonal ingredients such as crabs and oysters. Please relax at hot springs. There are many ways to enjoy the winter season in Japan, and travelers will be able to discover its endless charm. Through this joint promotion with Wego, we will introduce the new charm of Japan to people in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to welcoming you to Japan this winter.”

Travelers can visit some of the world’s most spectacular snow festivals including the Sapporo Snow Festival, the Akita Kandatsu Kogen Snow Festival, and the Yokote Kamakura Festival. These events feature giant snow sculptures, ice lantern displays, and other winter wonders.

Ski lovers can visit some of the best ski resorts in the world such as Niseko, Hakuba, and Nozawa Onsen as well as ski on the roof of Japan with the winter sports facilities or with the snow monsters.

Travelers also get to try Olympic class winter sports and the charming towns which preserves the atmosphere of old Japan after a day of winter filled activities.

Japan is also famous for its hot spring, enabling visitors to soak in the warm, therapeutic waters and relax in the peaceful, natural surroundings.

