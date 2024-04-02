Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), said in its 2023 data that there are increased searches originating from the UAE for destinations that will contribute to a memorable Eid al Fitr holiday.

Based on these trends, Wego shares a list of top destinations for UAE travellers – a curated list that promise travellers novelty, wonder, and discovery — all perfect treats for the vacation this year.

Krakow, Poland

With its cobblestone streets and landmarks like Wawel Castle, Krakow provides access to the lively Rynek Główny square that features a dynamic arts scene and trendy cafes.

Poland is visa-free for UAE citizens, allowing stays of up to 90 days.

Guangzhou, China

Along the Pearl River, Guangzhou melds well-preserved traditions with modern vibrancy. From the iconic Canton Tower to the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, it is a captivating mix of culture and innovation. Guangzhou offers gigantic shopping centres, authentic Cantonese cuisine, and an experience thatblends its rich past with contemporary allure.

UAE citizens may need a visit visa to travel to Guangzhou. Flights range from 7 to 12 hours or longer.

Pattaya, Thailand

Along the Gulf of Thailand, Pattaya is a fun companion or an alternative destination to Bangkok. With its exhilarating markets and serene beaches, Pattaya offers up a haven for those seeking a mix of leisure and excitement.

UAE citizens can travel visa-free to Thailand for a stay lasting up to 30 days. Flights bridging the UAE to Pattaya offer easy entry into this effervescent destination.

Osaka, Japan

Osaka is home to rich cultural establishments such as temples, and sample local flavours. Immerse yourself in a place that promises a unique journey through its prized heritage and lively presence.

UAE citizens can explore Japan without the requirement of a visa, providing them the flexibility to enjoy stays of up to 30 days.

Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia's capital along the Daugava River, boasts a UNESCO-listed Old Town. Riga’s Gothic and Baroque architectures are not the only reason to visit, as the city also boasts a cool arts scene and a bustling Central Market where hidden gems abound.

Citizens of the UAE have the freedom to visit Latvia without needing a visa, allowing them the flexibility to enjoy stays of up to 90 days.

From Dubai, it takes about 7 hours to reach Riga.

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Rich in Silk Road history, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, boasts stunning monuments like the Registan Square and Bibi-Khanym Mosque. Its lively bazaars offer vivid colours and enticing aromas — certainly a must-visit for visitors.

UAE passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to Uzbekistan, granting them the freedom to stay for up to 30 days and explore the country at their leisure.

From Dubai, you’ll take an 8-hour flight to get to Samarkand.

Tbilisi, Georgia

With its cobblestone Old Town and traditional architecture, the iconic Narikala Fortress, for example, Tbilisi offers diverse cultural experiences, including the renowned sulfur baths.

Citizens of the UAE can travel to Georgia without the need for a visa, allowing them the flexibility to stay for up to 90 days and explore the country at their own pace.

From Dubai, it’s a 3-hour flight to reach Tbilisi.

Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku captivates with a skyline decorated with futuristic skyscrapers and ancient landmarks, all against the backdrop of the Caspian Sea. Baku Boulevard is the place to visit when you’re here to experience the fun and excitement of the city.

UAE citizens can dive into an Azerbaijani escapade without the visa fuss, enjoying up to 90 to uncover its wonders at their own pace.

From Dubai to Baku, it’s about a 2-hour flight.

Yerevan, Armenia

Yerevan’s pink-hued buildings and lively street cafes create an inviting atmosphere for first-timers and repeat visitors alike. Explore its iconic historical treasures and experience the warmth of Armenian hospitality in this unique destination.

UAE citizens can enjoy up to 180 days to explore the country's wonders at their own pace without the need for a visa.

From Dubai, take a 3-hour flight to get to Yerevan.

Seychelles

Amidst the azure expanse of the Indian Ocean, Seychelles stands as an unspoiled paradise. With beaches of powdered sugar and waters in varied shades of blue, it's a haven of natural beauty. Lush jungles hide rare treasures, while bright coral gardens teem with life below.

Citizens of the UAE can easily embark on a trip to Seychelles, enjoying the freedom to explore the wonders of the country without a visa. They just need to fill up a Travel Authorization form.

From Dubai, a 4-hour flight to Seychelles.

