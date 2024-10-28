Visit Jebel Jais, the powerhouse behind the Emirate’s burgeoning leisure landscape, has officially launched its highly anticipated 2024/25 season, offering a host of new and exhilarating adventures.

As part of its ongoing effort to position Jebel Jais as a top-tier destination for adventure, nature, and relaxation, this season unveils an expanded roster of activities, exclusive experiences, and dynamic packages.

One of the headline attractions this season is the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC).

Having opened the season with a flourish, BGEC offers unique overnight stays in cosy cabins tucked deep within the Jebel Jais mountains. Guests can take part in Bear Grylls-inspired survival courses, specifically designed by the famed adventurer himself and his expert team. This immersive outdoor experience invites adventure enthusiasts to sharpen their survival skills while soaking in the rugged beauty of the mountains.

A signature feature of Jebel Jais, the Jais Adventure Park (JAP), has raised the bar for adrenaline-fueled experiences this season.

With a stunning lineup of new packages and expanded experiences, JAP continues to attract thrill-seekers from around the world.