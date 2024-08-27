In partnership with Visit Qatar, VFS Global’s Tourism Services Unit will present the second edition of the ‘Qatar Incentive Programme’ for 2024, exclusively for travel agents and tour operators from the UAE, highlighting the significance of the UAE market for Qatar.

Under this exclusive incentive programme, travel agents in the UAE can earn rewards for each package sold with a minimum of three nights stay in Qatar.

The sales duration for this edition is from August to December 2024. This offer provides travel agents with the opportunity to secure holiday plans for their clients in one of the Middle East's most captivating destinations.

Qatar stands as a must-visit family-friendly tourist destination, offering travellers a mix of tradition and innovation through attractions and events all year round.

Visit Qatar’s summer campaign this year, ‘Your Summer Starts Here’ takes visitors through a plethora of tourism offerings, from pristine beaches and natural wonders to indoor entertainment including shopping, gastronomy, and theme parks.

Fadi Mouaqat, Senior Manager International Markets – Middle East & Africa at Visit Qatar, said: “Visit Qatar is delighted to partner with VFS Global’s Tourism Services Unit to launch the second edition of the Qatar Incentive Programme this year.

“In the first half of 2024, visitors from the GCC made up 43% of all international arrivals to Qatar, with over 75, 000 travellers from UAE.

“We believe this initiative will further encourage more travellers from the UAE to explore Qatar. We welcome visitors to experience Visit Qatar’s great line-up of events in the second half of the year, including the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.”

GB Srithar, Head of Tourism Services at the VFS Global, said: "We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the Qatar Incentive Programme edition for travel agents in the UAE to promote Qatar holiday packages from summer to year-end winter break.

“The first edition was a success and we are happy to collaborate with Visit Qatar for the return of the programme and work with the travel agents to drive visits to Qatar.”

To become eligible for this programme, there are three steps travel partners have to follow:

Actively promote Qatar Holiday Packages

Sell packages to Qatar with a minimum stay of three nights

Ensure all packages to be claimed for rewards have valid hotel reservations and flight bookings with travel period validity.

VFS Global Tourism Services will equip travel agents and tour operators in UAE with necessary destination trainings and toolkits to enable relevant promotions and sales through their channels.

Travel Trade from UAE can register their interest to be part of the second edition of the ‘Qatar Incentive Programme’.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).