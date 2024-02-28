RIYADH — The World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) hailed Saudi Arabia’s exceptional achievement in the tourism sector, with hosting over 100 million domestic and foreign tourists.

“This is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision and robust sector growth, marking a significant milestone in its journey to become a global tourism powerhouse. This remarkable accomplishment, gained seven years ahead of its original schedule, not only underscores Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global tourism powerhouse but also highlights its leading role in the economic diversification and sustainable development of the tourism sector worldwide,” UN Tourism said in a statement.



This milestone, marked by the arrival of over 27 million international tourists and over 79 million domestic tourists with a combined total spending of over $67 billion, not only showcases the Kingdom's robust tourism sector but also underscores the Saudi Ministry of Tourism’s commitment to advanced data gathering and statistical analysis, a priority echoed by UN Tourism, the statement highlighted.



It noted that the Kingdom’s success story is built on a foundation of strategic initiatives and reforms that have propelled its tourism sector to new heights. “With a staggering 390 percent increase in demand for tourism activity licenses in 2023 and the contribution of tourism to the non-oil gross value added (GVA) estimated to exceed seven percent, Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future is clear. With the tourism sector's direct contribution to the GDP estimated to exceed four percent, the country has showcased its resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence,” the statement said.



UN Tourism has closely collaborated with Saudi Arabia, recognizing its efforts in developing a robust tourism infrastructure and statistical analysis capabilities. The inauguration of UN Tourism's Regional Office for the Middle East in Riyadh in 2021 marked a significant step towards fostering tourism innovation, education, and rural development. This partnership has been instrumental in positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainable tourism practices and statistical excellence.



Elevating its global position in the tourism sector, Saudi Arabia has distinguished itself by leading the G20 in international tourist growth rate in 2023 compared to 2019, UN Tourism pointed out. This recognition underlines the Kingdom’s pivotal role in the global tourism sector’s recovery following the pandemic. Moreover, the Middle East has emerged as the sole region not only to rebound but also to outpace pre-pandemic tourism levels, with a 122 percent recovery in international tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019. At the forefront of this remarkable growth, Saudi Arabia witnessed a staggering 156 percent recovery in international tourist arrivals compared to 2019, underscoring its central role in the region's tourism boom.



The Kingdom’s tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience, with inbound spending reaching over $37 billion in 2023 and a significant increase in hotel keys across the Kingdom. These achievements are a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a prosperous and sustainable tourism sector.



The UN tourism body noted that the employment opportunities created by the tourism sector are a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s success. As of 2023, with 925500 jobs in the tourism sector and significant investments in training, the Kingdom is on track to make tourism the second-largest employer by 2030. This focus on workforce development ensures that the benefits of tourism growth are shared widely and sustainably.



UN Tourism congratulated Saudi Arabia for this historic achievement. “We commend the leadership, the Ministry of Tourism, and all partners for their unwavering support and dedication. As Saudi Arabia continues to drive towards its goal of 150 million tourists by 2030, UN Tourism looks forward to supporting its journey, celebrating its successes, and promoting a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future for global tourism,” it said.



The UN tourism body highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s achievement of welcoming over 100 million tourists in 2023 is a beacon of what is possible through collaboration, innovation, and a clear vision for the future. “The Kingdom not only promises a diverse and rich tourism experience but delivers on that promise, paving the way for a brighter future for the global tourism industry,” the statement added

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).