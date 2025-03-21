Uganda is eyeing a tourism windfall of $5.2 billion in revenue by 2028, with a target of 3.5 million visitors a year over the next five years.

This means that Kampala wants to increase the number of tourists from the current 1.5 million per year in the next three years.

One of its key strategies is the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (Poate), which was launched in 2024 and returning this year from May 21 to 24.

Uganda hopes to host 70 international buyers and over 5,000 trade visitors, using the platform to position itself as a premier travel destination. Alongside the expo, the government has introduced familiarisation trips (FAMs) to give global buyers first-hand experience of Uganda’s landscapes and attractions.

To boost domestic and international interest, Kampala has launched the Tell Your Story campaign, encouraging Ugandans to share personal travel experiences via social media. The initiative aims to highlight hidden gems and cultural heritage, amplify local voices and attract new visitors to Uganda’s diverse offerings.

According to Lilly Ajarova, outgoing executive director of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), these efforts are crucial for building Uganda’s global tourism reputation. “Poate...serves as an essential bridge connecting Uganda’s tourism offerings with the world, facilitating collaboration, investment, and long-term partnerships,” she said.

Beyond marketing, UTB chairperson Pearl Kakooza says the country is also working to attract investors to its national parks, with plans to offer new concessions as many leases expire. The move is in line with the country’s broader ambition to boost tourism’s contribution to GDP tenfold from the current 3.6 percent.

Doreen Katusiime, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, underlines the government’s commitment: “We are focused on driving real investments and creating new partnerships to ensure the sector’s growth.”

