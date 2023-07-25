

Georgia is one of the top destinations for UAE travellers

This summer, there is a remarkable shift in the travel preferences of UAE residents as Musafir.com, the leading online travel agency in the UAE, finds a surge in demand for affordable luxury experiences.

The luxury travel market is experiencing significant growth, characterised by a preference for 5-star stays, premium economy or business class flights, and exclusive private tours, says Musafir.

Moreover, UAE travellers are now opting for a unique blend of leisure trips combined with heartwarming visits to family and loved ones.

With an impressive 80% of travellers planning family vacations, the significance of family-oriented travel experiences is evident. Musafir.com's data highlights that hotels and hotel apartments are the preferred choice for accommodations, reflecting the demand for comfort and convenience among UAE travellers.

Budget considerations, seamless visa processes, and favourable weather conditions are the driving factors behind UAE residents' travel decisions. Their desire for novel experiences, affordability, and a willingness to explore new destinations create a promising outlook for the UAE's travel and tourism industry, it says.

Commenting on the travel trends, Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com, remarked: "Previously, home country vacations were the norm, but we are witnessing a remarkable shift as people now opt for 1-2 leisure trips combined with visits to loved ones. Many are choosing to elevate their travel experiences with premium economy flights and minimum 4-star accommodations, seeking the perfect balance of luxury and affordability. Even for those opting for staycations within the UAE, short getaways across the country are gaining popularity.”

During August, families and individuals in the UAE are embarking on extended vacation journeys, empowered by reduced airline prices and alluring affordable travel packages to sought-after destinations. With an average budget of AED3,500-4,500 per person and an average trip duration of 5-6 nights, some are even extending their getaways to 10 days.

Musafir.com's data reveals a notable increase in interest in top destinations like Bangkok, Georgia, Baku, Salalah, Abha, and AlUla. Additionally, the popularity of visa-on-arrival countries has soared, allowing travellers to enjoy better flight fares, even with just a single layover.

Raheesh added: "This year, we have witnessed an exceptional rise in leisure packages booked, with over 15,000 packages sold, more than doubling our pre-Covid numbers. The growth momentum is expected to continue, driving double-digit growth in the coming years."

Alongside the demand for affordable luxury, UAE travellers are increasingly seeking adventure sports, cultural immersion, and eco-friendly experiences for themselves and their families, adding unique elements to their vacations.

As technology reshapes the travel landscape, travellers are embracing online bookings and mobile apps to plan and book their trips with ease and convenience. - TradeArabia News Service

