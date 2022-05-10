More flights between the UAE and India could soon be a reality as countries begin to dwell in a post Covid world, with nations striving to bolster their travel and tourism sectors.

This was revealed at a press conference during the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, showcasing “India as a 365 Days Travel Destination” with something for everyone from culture, adventure, luxury, wellness, and medical tourism.

Ms Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General at Ministry of Tourism , Government of India said, “we look for a far more robust demand driving more flights because ultimately, it's all a formula of demand and supply. So, we do look forward to many more flights working between both regions as we look at a post Covid world.”

Commenting on whether the Air Suvidha portal is here to stay, Brar noted: “We first need to make sure that people are safe. I think that continues to remain everybody's priority. It should, because we've all been through a very difficult two years, and you don't want any lapse in any kind of care. So, I think we must leave it to different authorities to plan for themselves as to how much and what is appropriate for them as time unfolds and the world becomes a safer place. I am sure one day, even the Air Suvidha will one day become a thing of the past.”

Ayush Visa

Shedding light on the Government of India’s special “Ayush visa category” for foreign nationals who want to go to India to take advantage of traditional medicine as part of efforts to encourage medical tourism.

Brar added, “With this visa, it will make travel easier for accessing Ayush therapies (in India). That is work in progress, and it has been mentioned by the highest authority in the country -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, yes, it's coming, but the groundwork and when will it be released, will be out in due course of time.”

Brar then elucidates on the several hidden jewels in India that are becoming popular places for cine tourism, where locals are opening their family homes to welcome tourists from all over the world.

She further says, “13 provinces/locations In India are offering a lot of subsidies and offering a lot of financial support and single building clearance which is one of the most important things. Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh among others, are places that are coming up for not just tourism but also cine tourism -- which host scenic waterfalls and nature parks. Many new locations in Kashmir itself are opening up and people can access interior locations in these states now. Today, there are film production units in the deepest areas. Additionally, locals have opened their homes for people to experience how a local Kashmiri lives, how they stay and cook. That’s the beauty of India.”

