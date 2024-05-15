Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Mohamed Moez Belhassine told a delegation of Kuwaiti investors representing the al Maousherji group there is willingness to facilitate their tasks, in coordination with concerned ministries and agencies, and provide the needed support to help them develop their investments in Tunisia.

The delegation is led by Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Salah Mohammad Saqer Al-Maousherji.

Belhassine highlighted the key role of the tourism sector which is the bedrock of the national economy as a result of its important contribution to the GDP, employment and the mobilisation of foreign currency.

The first tourist projects had been implemented with Kuwaiti investments. These prioneer projects contributed to the development of the Tunisian tourism, the mininister added.

The Kuwaiti delegation was briefed on the climate and opportunities of investment in Tunisia, particularly in tourism, and incentives provided under the investment law.

