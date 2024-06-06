Traveazy Group, the parent company of Umrahme and Holidayme, has entered into a partnership with Emirates, under which enhanced services and exclusive benefits will be provided to Traveazy customers, to ensure a seamless travel experience.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed recently, customers of Umrahme and Holidayme will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits when booking Emirates products and services.

These benefits include exclusive flight deals, special holiday packages, and other travel-related services offered through the Umrahme and Holidayme brands.

Additionally, Traveazy Group's integration with the Emirates NDC platform introduces the latest in retail technology, allowing customers to access the full spectrum of Emirates products and services. This integration ensures a seamless and enriched booking experience, enhancing the value provided to Traveazy Group’s clientele.

Umrahme is a digital platform belonging to the Traveazy Group, specialising in providing personalized Umrah pilgrimage packages. Established in 2017 and headquartered in Dubai, Umrahme's mission is to make the Umrah journey accessible, affordable, and transformative for pilgrims across the globe.

Holidayme, a subsidiary of Traveazy Group, recently relaunched as a business-to-business (B2B) brand, providing comprehensive travel solutions for global travel providers, including access to a broad inventory of travel products, dynamic package building, and customer storefronts.

Geet Bhalla, Founder & Group CEO of Traveazy Group, said: "Collaborating with Emirates is a significant milestone for Umrahme and Holidayme. Our customers will now have access to exclusive Emirates offers, enhancing their travel experience and adding more value to our services. We look forward to a fruitful partnership."

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Arab Travel Market on May 7, 2024.

