Within the framework of the keenness of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to maximise Egypt’s tourism benefit during the 2022 FIFA World Cup —which will be held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December — a number of facilities have been adopted to attract fans participating in the tournament to Egypt.

These facilities include allowing those given a ‘Haya Visa’ to visit Egypt during and after their attendance at the tournament.

Ghada Shalaby — Deputy Minister for Tourism Affairs — added in a statement recently that coordination was also made with the Chamber of Tourism Establishments in some Egyptian cities to offer a percentage of discounts on accommodation prices announced electronically (online) for holders of the visa.

Mostafa Waziri — Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities — also announced the decision of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Council of Antiquities to agree to grant a 50% reduction to holders of the Haya card for the duration of the tournament on the fees for visiting archaeological sites and museums affiliated with the Supreme Council of Antiquities that are open for visits, reducing it to the price of a student ticket.

These facilities come within the framework of efforts to push more incoming tourist movement to the Egyptian tourist destination and benefit from the organisation of the World Cup to encourage tourism and aviation companies to organize trips from Qatar and surrounding countries to Egypt.

The Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board is also scheduled to launch a promotional and advertising campaign to promote the facilities provided to attract these fans to visit the country during and after their attendance at the World Cup in Qatar.

