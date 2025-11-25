Taylor Travel Management Group, a luxury travel company, has opened a dedicated office in Paris, its third European hub after Amsterdam and Düsseldorf.

This office enhances its services for GCC clients, offering seamless travel experiences, luxury chauffeur services, private helicopter transfers, and personalised itinerary management, ensuring effortless travel in France and beyond.

“Our Paris expansion is more than a geographical move, it’s a continuation of our promise to make global travel seamless for our clients,” said Francisco Marti, Founder and Partner, Taylor Travel Management Group. “From chauffeur service to private jets, every detail is handled with the same care, ensuring time, comfort, and peace of mind remain uncompromised.”

