ALULA — Saudi Arabia and France reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership during a ministerial meeting in AlUla, highlighting expanded cooperation across cultural, educational, environmental, and economic sectors.



The meeting of the “Saudi-French Joint Ministerial Committee on AlUla,” held Thursday, was co-chaired by Saudi Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati, with the participation of ministers from both sides.



The two sides reviewed key achievements of their bilateral partnership and explored future pathways of collaboration, underscoring AlUla’s role as a global model for innovation, sustainable growth, and international partnerships.



The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to advancing a partnership that has become a benchmark for global cooperation based on mutual benefit and knowledge exchange, aligned with broader development and quality-of-life goals.



Joint investments in AlUla have already exceeded €2.2 billion, involving more than 400 French companies in sectors such as construction, infrastructure, and public services.



Cooperation has also extended to education, hospitality, and sports, with notable initiatives including the introduction of French language programs at the AlUla Institute of Languages, scholarships for AlUla students to study in France, and the opening of a branch of the Ferrandi Paris culinary school in AlUla.



Sports initiatives include programs in equestrian development ahead of the 2026 World Endurance Championship.



The partnership further reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development through strategic projects such as the AlUla tram, the Sharaan Resort designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, and joint investments in renewable energy, water, and mobility.



These initiatives support Vision 2030 goals of attracting 1.2 million visitors to AlUla, drawing international investment, and preserving the region’s cultural and natural heritage.



The meeting also welcomed the opening of Villa Hegra in AlUla, the first joint Saudi-French cultural center, which serves as a platform for artistic and cultural exchange and a symbol of the growing cultural partnership between the two countries.

