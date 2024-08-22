Shiji Group, a globally recognized hospitality technology provider, is empowering Middle Eastern hoteliers to unlock added efficiency with its fully integrated Property Management System (PMS). Since 1998, the company has offered innovative, holistic technology solutions catering to hotel, retail, food, and entertainment companies. Shiji Group’s products enhance operational efficiency for high-end establishments and cultivate a seamless, hyper-personalized guest experience. As Shiji Group continues its drive into the Middle Eastern market, it plans to forge relationships with luxury hotels seeking powerful, yet flexible platforms that accommodate growing enterprises’ needs.



Based in Singapore with over 80 offices worldwide, including in Dubai, Shiji Group has demonstrated the importance of cutting-edge hospitality technology. The company’s suite of products–ranging from enterprise-level cloud platforms and point-of-sale systems to reputation and membership management software–exemplifies the industry’s need for diversified solutions.



Modern consumers want frictionless hotel experiences enhanced by emerging technologies. Over 80% of guests expect faster service as technology advances and a growing number say they are more likely to stay at a hotel with self-service technology that minimizes staff contact. Consumers are increasingly demanding technology to offer heightened comfort and convenience. Many believe that the perfect hotel would leverage in-room smart home devices, offer keyless entry, and host digital ordering platforms. These trends highlight a shift in consumer preferences and an urgent need for hotels to adapt.



Shiji Group has proactively responded to the industry’s evolution, releasing a fully integrated Property Management System that reimagines a guest’s digital experience. The platform drives organizational growth by enabling hotel groups to better anticipate a guest’s needs across global locations. Shiji Group’s PMS serves as a replacement for antiquated hotel technology with limited capabilities. The platform surpasses legacy technology with its wide range of features. Shiji Group’s digital tools are trusted by over 90,000 hotels, including Peninsula Hotels and the Langham Hospitality Group.



Luxury hotel development in the Middle East is growing rapidly. From 2022 to 2023, project volume increased by 26%, indicating a clear demand for more elegant properties. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have emerged as leaders in this market, driving ambitious projects forward. However, technology is vital for positioning new and existing properties ahead of competitors. With Shiji Group’s PMS, hotels are reshaping their offerings to consider the value technology provides. Its solutions foster data-driven decision making and enhance brand loyalty.



Shiji Group’s PMS was built to fill gaps in the hospitality technology market. The software can be implemented in existing hotels and those under development. Clients are supported by Shiji Group’s dedicated support team throughout this process. For a 700-room property, the company successfully implemented its Property Management System in one month. However, these results are dependent on a client’s willingness to collaborate with Shiji Group both in providing necessary resources and undergoing change management.



Technology is the leading strategy for hotels to achieve sustainable growth and profitability. Often, existing systems lack the scalability and core functionalities modern hotels require. Shiji Group’s Property Management System bridges the gap with advanced technology built to address pressing industry challenges. With these tools, hotels can provide ultra-luxury experiences that guests will never forget.

