Jeddah - Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) commenced its shuttle flights to Doha on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from multiple cities in Saudi Arabia, providing easy and convenient travel services for football fans who wish to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches.

Thanks to SAUDIA’s match day shuttle service, guests can plan one-day trips from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to Doha without having to book overnight accommodations. Fans can travel lightly with a carry-on bag to ease the check-in process.

With the same-day shuttle service, guests can also take advantage of having both their departure and return boarding passes issued at the same time, regardless of the duration between the two flights, simplifying the boarding process further and saving time and effort.

SAUDIA had announced earlier that the shuttle flights will fly out of terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh; the Hajj terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah; and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Apart from the shuttle flights, SAUDIA has six daily regular flights to Hamad International Airport in Doha, with three flying out of Riyadh and three out of Jeddah, on which guests may check in their luggage.

To be able to book and board, all guests, whether flying shuttle or scheduled, must produce their Hayya Card, which is a requirement for their entry into Qatar and to access all World Cup venues.