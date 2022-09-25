The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and the Saudi Tourism Development Fund (TDF) have signed a strategic partnership agreement on the sidelines of PRIORITY, FII Institute’s latest event in New York, USA.

Under the agreement, both parties will work together in advancing projects and initiatives in line with the FII Institute’s core focus areas, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It will also support the curation of the upcoming sixth edition of the FII forum, which will be held in Riyadh from October 25-27 under the theme of “Impact on Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order”.

Qusai al Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund said: “Our partnership with the FII Institute will maximize collaboration as we jointly strive towards encouraging investment in the Kingdom. We look forward to exploring together how the face of tourism is changing and how we can work with global efforts to make tourism growth sustainable.”

The upcoming sixth edition of FII Institute’s flagship event will provide a platform to convene the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders. The event will include in-depth conversations about new pathways for global investment, analysis of critical industry trends, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The Tourism Development Fund’s partnership with FII Institute is a testament to the Fund’s enthusiasm to contribute to the Institute’s work and its investment in the four key pillars Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, on which the Institute was founded.

The signing ceremony took place in New York, USA, in the presence of TDF's Chief Business Officer, Wahdan Alkadi, and Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, added: “We are delighted to welcome the latest FII Institute partner, the Tourism Development Fund, and recognize the important role that the partnership will play in the Institute’s continued efforts to make a positive impact on humanity. This year’s edition of FII will be even bigger and will address crucial global issues and challenges. With our partners by our side, we look forward to another successful event.”

