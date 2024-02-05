Saudi Arabia - Taiba Investments has signed a strategic cooperation and partnership agreement with TBO Holidays, a leading global travel company, during the second edition of the Saudi Tourism Forum held recently in Riyadh.

The forum, from January 22 to 24, served as a platform to enhance collaboration among all stakeholders in the Saudi tourism sector, positioning the Kingdom as a global tourist hub and providing lucrative investment opportunities for companies and investors.

Bringing together two major players in the tourism and travel industry, this partnership is expected to open new prospects for the promising sector in the Kingdom, driving growth locally and regionally, said a statement.

The partnership aims to boost tourism and leverage the shared expertise and resources of both companies to elevate Saudi Arabia’s position in the tourism landscape, highlighting the role of Taiba Investments hotels as an ideal accommodation choice.

Joint marketing initiatives, innovative travel packages, and targeted communication with travel agencies and corporate clients will drive the collaboration. Taiba Investments will benefit from TBO Holidays' extensive reach and network in the travel and tourism sector, accessing a broader audience and diversifying its tourism offerings.

TBO Holidays will benefit from Taiba Investments’ strong local presence, allowing it to tap into the burgeoning B2B travel market in Saudi Arabia.

Hassan Al Ahdab, President of Hotel Operations at Taiba Investments, stated: “We take great pride in our collaboration with TBO Holidays, which will boost tourism returns for Taiba Investments' hotels and attract more visitors to the Kingdom. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, driving revenues for hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions and creating new employment opportunities in the tourism sector.”

Ahmed Afifi, Country Product Manager - KSA of TBO Holidays, said: “Collaborating with a renowned Saudi-based company like Taiba Investments will significantly enhance our presence in Saudi Arabia and support our efforts to scale up our service offerings for travelers. This agreement will drive the creation of innovative travel packages tailored to meet the specific needs of our B2B customers.”

Taiba Investments boasts a distinguished legacy in the Kingdom, managing a diverse investment portfolio across various sectors. The company has a track record of investing in and developing real estate properties with strategic projects in the city’s central region. Taiba Investments has recently expanded its portfolio in the Kingdom through the acquisition of Dur Hospitality, the leading provider of world-class hospitality services infused with authentic Saudi hospitality. Aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Taiba Investments prioritizes contributing to a diversified economy by fostering growth and development in the service sectors by focusing on developing the tourism industry.

As a leading global travel company, TBO Holidays provides an extensive and affordable selection of international hotels through its platform, surpassing 700,000 across 65 destinations worldwide. The company offers innovative solutions to its product portfolio, supporting travel agents by connecting them to a vast array of hotels and real-time flight tickets available in more than 100 countries around the world.

