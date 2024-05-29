Riyadh: Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) issued the first maritime tourism license for cruise ships to "Cruise Saudi," a Public Investment Fund-owned business based in Jeddah, KSA.



SRSA vice president of coastal tourism operations Eng. Mohammed Bukhari presented the license to Cruise Saudi's chief destination experiences officer Barbara Buczek at the Cruise Saudi headquarters in Jeddah.



This step marks a significant milestone in the development of a promising coastal tourism sector, and it falls under SRSA’s enablement roles.



Licensing and permitting will help in regulating coastal tourism activities within the geographical scope, enabling and encouraging practitioners and investors in the coastal tourism sector.



While the maritime tourism agent’s role includes providing services for marine watercraft such as yachts and cruise ships – to practice safe and sustainable marine navigational tourism activities, SRSA will ensure that the licensed maritime tourism agents facilitate marine watercraft movements within the Kingdom's waters and their adherence to best sustainable standards and practices.



The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) was established by a Cabinet decision in November 2021 with the objective of enhancing integration between the relevant entities by issuing licenses and permits, developing the necessary policies and strategies, determining infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities, which will reflect as an added value to the national economy.



