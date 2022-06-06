Riyadh: The Public Transport Authority, in partnership with the General Directorate of Border Guards, announced that it would allow the issuance of yacht sailing permits through some commercial marinas.



This initiative aims at developing and facilitating the procedures for yacht cruises in the Kingdom’s territorial waters, ensure support for tourism development and the local marine tourism sector, and enhance employment and investment opportunities in the yacht sector. This initiative will be implemented as the first stage with several commercial marinas.



The announcement was made during a workshop organized by the Public Transport Authority in cooperation with the General Directorate of Border Guards, under the title: "Reviewing the experience of sailing permits through commercial marinas", attended by yacht and marinas owners, and interested personnel in this vital and qualitative field.