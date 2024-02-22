Saudi Arabia’s giga project NEOM has unveiled plans for a new nature retreat, Elanan, an upcoming sustainable development located in the northwest region of the kingdom.

The 80-room nature and wellness property will be located on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, with a backdrop of the mountains and natural springs as its feature.

Other facilities included in the project are private plazas, dining options, a sun garden, and an observation tower.

The Elanan announcement joins other tourism destinations announced by NEOM in recent months, which include Leyja, announced in October, which will feature three properties with 40 room keys at each.

In November, NEOM announced Epicon, a luxury coastal tourism destination with two towers, which will be home to an ultra-premium 41 key hotel and luxury residences that comprise of 14 suites and apartments. The destination will also host is the Epicon resort featuring 120 rooms and 45 residential beach villas.

Last week, NEOM also unveiled its Xaynor beachfront private members club in the Gulf of Aqaba.

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of an aggressive tourism push as the country sets a target of 150 million visitors by 2030.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

