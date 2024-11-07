Saudi Arabia - Diriyah Company has reached strategic collaborations with luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent and Saudi travel platform Almosafer to promote Diriyah - The City of Earth and also birthplace of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - as a leading global destination for global travellers looking to immerse themselves in history, heritage, culture and luxury.

The collaborations will play a vital role in helping to attract and engage with growing numbers of domestic and international visitors as the mixed-use urban development comes to life over the coming years, said the Saudi company after signing the agreements at WTM 2024 in London.

Diriyah Company is participating in WTM 2024 to provide the travel industry with an in-depth look at its transformation journey.

With plans to develop 40 luxury hotels, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, and the 20,000 seat multi-purpose Diriyah Arena, among many other attractions, Diriyah is set to become one of the greatest gathering places in the world, situated on the outskirts of the capital city of Riyadh.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: "We have ambitious plans for Diriyah, The City of Earth, to turn it into a premier destination for visitors, seeking 50 million annual visits by 2030. However, we cannot achieve this alone."

"The travel trade agreements we have signed today with our partners Abercrombie & Kent and Almosafer will help inspire travellers from around the world to enjoy and celebrate what Diriyah has to offer through world-class experiences in hospitality, dining, retail, heritage, and entertainment," he added.​

Diriyah Company’s travel trade agreements are designed to help position Diriyah as a must-visit destination on the global tourism map and a major part of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing tourism market.

Since opening the Unesco World heritage site of At-Turaif and the premium dining destination of Bujairi Terrace at the end of 2022, Diriyah has welcomed over two million visits and will open its first hotel – the 134-room Luxury Collection Bab Samhan later this year.

Partnering with specialist agencies will help to further elevate Diriyah’s status as a premier travel destination through strategic partnerships, joint marketing initiatives, and a deep understanding of tourist preferences and trends, said Inzerillo.

It will lay the foundation for future lucrative commercial contracts, including the development of tourism products and commitments to mass travel from key source markets, he added.

