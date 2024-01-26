State-owned Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has signed an agreement with Italy’s Arsenale Group to launch the “Dream of the Desert” luxury train - the first in the MENA region - at an investment of 200 million Saudi riyals ($53.33 million).



The train trips will start in the fourth quarter of 2025, the company said on messaging platform X.

Saudi Arabia Railways has signed an agreement with Italy’s Arsenale Group to launch the “Dream of the Desert” luxury train - the first in the MENA region. Image courtesy: Saudi Press Agency



The agreement will have a duration of 25 years.



The train will start from Riyadh’s North Train station, pass through Hail, and end at Al-Qurayyat station.



The trip duration of the 40-cabin train will be between one and two nights.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)