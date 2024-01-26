PHOTO
State-owned Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has signed an agreement with Italy’s Arsenale Group to launch the “Dream of the Desert” luxury train - the first in the MENA region - at an investment of 200 million Saudi riyals ($53.33 million).
The train trips will start in the fourth quarter of 2025, the company said on messaging platform X.
The agreement will have a duration of 25 years.
The train will start from Riyadh’s North Train station, pass through Hail, and end at Al-Qurayyat station.
The trip duration of the 40-cabin train will be between one and two nights.
