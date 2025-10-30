RIYADH — Saudi Arabia plans to attract around 50 million international tourists annually by 2030 out of a total of 150 million visitors, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said. He emphasized that the focus will be on attracting upper-middle-class and wealthy travelers.

Speaking during a panel session at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh, Al-Khateeb said the tourism sector has become one of the main pillars of Vision 2030, undergoing a major transformation to diversify national income beyond oil.

The minister highlighted that Saudi Arabia aims to double the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to reach 10 percent within the next five years, aligning with the global average.

Al-Khateeb noted that the Kingdom’s tourism activity is growing at an unprecedented pace and is expected to continue expanding until Saudi Arabia’s market share reaches between 3 and 4 percent of global tourism.

He pointed out that Riyadh has become one of the world’s most active cities in hosting major exhibitions and global events such as the LEAP technology conference and the Future Investment Initiative, underscoring the city’s growing role in the global tourism landscape.

The minister stressed that connecting Saudi Arabia with major tourism source markets is central to the Kingdom’s strategy, adding that strengthening air connectivity between Saudi destinations and global hubs plays a vital role in facilitating travel.

He said the Kingdom is learning from leading tourism nations such as Spain and Italy by adopting a multi-destination model, and that incorporating artificial intelligence and green technologies has become essential to achieving sustainable tourism goals.

Al-Khateeb also revealed the development of “Noura,” an AI-powered digital assistant designed to enhance visitor experiences and support guests attending major events across the Kingdom.

He concluded by affirming that Saudi Arabia is confidently building a strong and diversified tourism ecosystem encompassing leisure, sports, culture, and conference tourism, positioning the sector as a key contributor to the post-oil economy.

