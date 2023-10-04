RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked second globally in the growth rate of the number of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of the year 2023, according to the latest report of the World Tourism Organization.



The UNWTO Barometer, issued by the World Tourism Organization last month, showed that the Kingdom recorded a growth rate of 58 percent compared to the same period in 2019.



These results come as a follow-up to the outstanding achievements made by the Kingdom in the tourism sector and its leadership role in the global scene in this vital sector, the most recent of which was the Kingdom’s hosting of the activities of the World Tourism Day, which was held in Riyadh on Sept. 27 and 28.



The Saudi tourism sector has scored this remarkable achievement as a result of the great support from the Saudi government. Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that these accomplishments would not have been achieved without the unprecedented support that the tourism sector is enjoying from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the follow-up and attention of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



It is noteworthy that these achievements enhance the Kingdom’s position as a distinguished global tourist destination, as the significant increase in the number of the incoming tourists reflects travelers’ confidence in the Kingdom’s attractive tourism options and the extent of their diversity.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).