Bali: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came top of G20 in the flow rating of international tourists coming from abroad during the first seven months of 2022 according to the latest report issued by the World Tourism Organization, released at the G20 tourism ministers meeting held in Bali, Indonesia.



To mark the occasion, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb forwarded congratulation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, on this achievement which came as implementation to the instructions of the country's prudent leadership and their strenuous endeavor to enhance the Kingdom's profile on the global tourism map.



The outcome also confirms the country's policy of empowering the national economy and raising the contribution of the tourism sector in the GDP of the Kingdom as per the goals of the Kingdom vision 2030, the minister said.



According to the report, the Kingdom has scored extraordinary results in the flow of foreign tourists coming to the Kingdom at a rate of 121 percent from January to July 2022.



Al-Khateeb noted that the tourism sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is considered the world's fast-growing, accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period.



The sector is currently recovering from the repercussions of the pandemic following strict preventive and precautionary health measures and due to high awareness of the society leading to lowest rates of virus infections nowadays.