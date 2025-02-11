Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced that the number of visitors to the Riyadh Season 2024 has reached 19 million since its launch in October, 2024.

"This reaffirms the great success that the season has achieved this year. The season continues to attract visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad with its various zones witnessing a high turnout, especially "Boulevard World," "BLVD Runway," and "Boulevard City," he said in a statement.

The zones offer a wide range of experiences catering to tastes of all segments of people, and these include entertainment events, artistic and musical performances, as well as various types of games.

The fifth edition of the season, one of the largest entertainment seasons in the region and the world, which kicked off on October 12 and will run through March 2025, continues to captivate audiences with a diverse range of cultural fiesta and activities.

The Riyadh Season events include 14 entertainment zones, 11 world championships, in addition to 10 festivals and exhibitions, spanning over an area of 7.2 million square meters.

The significant number of visitors reflects the high demand for the global events hosted by Riyadh Season, including boxing and wrestling matches, concerts, fine-dining restaurants, scenic gardens, and entirely new zones offering innovative experiences for visitors.

