RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced that visitors to the Riyadh Season 2024 has achieved a significant milestone with a huge draw of over 12 million visitors so far.



The fifth edition of the season, one of the largest entertainment seasons in the region and the world, which kicked off on October 12 and will run through March 2025, continues to captivate audiences with a diverse range of cultural fiesta and activities.



The season witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors from all over the world, as thousands of variety events were organized, including concerts, art exhibitions, theatrical performances, and entertainment activities catering to the taste of all segments and age groups of visitors. Recent additions, including The Groves and Souq Al Awaleen, have further enhanced the visitor experience.



The opening of Courchevel zone in Boulevard World has provided visitors with an exceptional opportunity to enjoy a unique winter experience. The highly anticipated Boxing Week, featuring the historic rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, attracted a significant global audience, adding a thrilling dimension to the season.



The recent launch of the Boulevard Runway zone, a collaborative effort with SAUDIA Group, has further elevated the visitor experience. This innovative zone offers a unique blend of aviation and entertainment. The Riyadh Season 5 continues to deliver an exceptional visitor experience, offering a diverse range of entertainment options, including boxing and wrestling matches, international concerts, and a variety of restaurants, parks, and exciting attractions in innovative and captivating zones.



The Riyadh Season events include 14 entertainment zones, 11 world championships, in addition to 10 festivals and exhibitions, spanning over an area of 7.2 million square meters

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).