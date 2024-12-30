RIYADH — The Riyadh Season events attracted one million visitors in about 10 days, bringing the total number of visitors to the season’s various zones and activities to about 13 million since its launching on Oct. 12, according to Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).



The season witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors from all over the world, as thousands of diverse events were organized, including concerts, art exhibitions, theatrical performances, and entertainment activities, catering to the taste of all age groups.



The activities and events of the fifth edition of Riyadh Season are being staged on five main zones: Boulevard World, Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, The Venue, and Al Suwaidi Park. Each zone offers a unique experience for visitors, with Boulevard World expanding by 30% to accommodate the increasing number of visitors, and adding new zones representing multiple cultures from around the world.



This is in addition to 14 entertainment zones, 11 world championships,10 festivals and exhibitions spanning over an area of 7.2 million square meters.

