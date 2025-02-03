RIYADH — The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced that Riyadh Season 2024 has welcomed more than 18 million visitors from around the world so far.



Al-Sheikh emphasized that the season is still ongoing, promising even more world-class events and performances that will continue to captivate audiences.



This year’s edition of Riyadh Season has featured the participation of major global companies in entertainment and technology, as well as hosting international celebrities from the worlds of art and sports, solidifying its status as one of the largest entertainment festivals in the world.



Riyadh Season aimed at enhancing the tourism and entertainment sectors. The season offers unique experiences, including theatrical and musical performances, esports tournaments, international dining experiences, and thrilling adventure attractions.

