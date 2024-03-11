RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced on Saturday the conclusion of the Riyadh Season 2023 that drew a record number of 20 million visitors from within the Kingdom and all around the world.



The GEA chief praised Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for their great support to the festival. “With the support of our wise leadership — King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — we have achieved a new record as Riyadh Season reaches 20 million visitors,” he said in a statement on his X account.



The Riyadh Season, one of the largest entertainment festivals in the world, which started last October, had surpassed its target of 12 million visitors before reaching the halfway point in January and the number of visitors crossed 18 million last month.



The 4th edition of the Riyadh Season under the slogan “Big Time,” witnessed the holding of a wide variety of of exceptional recreational events. It had scored several achievements and advantages by hosting many major events and entertainment activities; the most notable of which were three international boxing fights, a martial arts fight, in addition to tennis, snooker, padel tennis and skating tournaments, as well as the Riyadh Season Football Cup. The boxing fights included a historic face-off titled “The Fiercest Man on Earth.” This colossal showdown featured a match between the heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury, and former champion in mixed martial arts Francis Ngannou inside the famous Riyadh Arena.



The season also witnessed the hosting of the “Egypt Cup,” staging of plays and artistic concerts, and a “Joy” concert for entertainment makers with the presence of a group of international and Arab artists, in addition to the opening of the Kingdom Arena, which was set up in a record period of time.



Through its diverse activities and multiple experiences that made it the largest entertainment event in the region, the “Riyadh Season” succeeded in attracting those who are passionate about entertainment and its exceptional options, and that resulted in a huge draw of record number of visitors who enjoyed wide variety of events, innovations, and adventures. There were zones that attracted everything that is distinctive and unique, and is characterized by the latest international standards.



During the fourth edition, the Riyadh season introduced the “Wonder Garden”, the largest mobile entertainment city with an area spreading over half a million square meters that provided an ideal entertainment venue for families offering modern international entertainment experiences, as well as new experiences such as Little Crazy, inspired by fairy tales.



The Riyadh Season is one of the major Saudi events that establishes new concepts in the world of entertainment, and thus making the capital city of Riyadh the first destination for those looking for diverse international entertainment activities in terms of events, an array of the best restaurants, and other elements targeted by those looking for fun and exploring distinctive options.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).