Riyadh: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the establishment of "the Red Sea National Academy" (TRSNA) was announced during the Human Capability Initiative held in Riyadh to implement joint programs between the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Colleges of Excellence and Red Sea Global, to qualify trainees with technical specializations that align with the demands of the labor market in the region.

TRSNA will be established and operated in Al-Wajh and develop joint training programs that are aligned with the needs of the labor market.



The academy's objective is to train 10,000 participants by 2030, preparing young Saudis for diverse roles within the tourism sector.

The signing of the agreement was sponsored by the Minister of Education, Yousef Al-Benyan. The agreement involved the Vice Governor of Planning & Business Development at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Reem Al-Muqbel, CEO of Colleges of Excellence, Engr. Ayman Al-Abdullah, and the Group CEO of Red Sea Global, John Pagano.



Reem Al-Muqbel underscored the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation's commitment to developing national human resources through various training programs and building strategic partnerships with the private sector to address the labor market's needs for qualified human resources.



CEO of Colleges of Excellence, Eng. Ayman Al-Abdullah, expressed confidence in TRSNA's ability to supply the tourism sector with qualified Saudis. He emphasized that TRSNA will create a stimulating training environment to enhance creative and innovative skills among trainees, becoming a leading center for education and training in the field of tourism, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global tourist destination.



Highlighting TRSNA as part of the Strategic Partnership Institutes in the Kingdom emphasizes its commitment to providing high-quality training programs tailored to the evolving demands of the labor market.



CEO Pagano commented that, as one of the core projects in making Vision 2030 a reality, RSG is at the vanguard of the Kingdom's burgeoning tourism industry.

Presently, it has two hotels open, with an additional four resorts scheduled to open by the end of this year and 19 hotels across The Red Sea and Amaala opening next year.

TRSNA will ensure RSG has a ready pipeline of trained talent to service these hotels and connected infrastructure.