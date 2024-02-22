Qatar Tourism has launched the all-new ‘Luminous Festival’ (February 21-March 2) at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail Boulevard in Lusail.

Organised in partnership with Qatari Diar, the event is set to be the biggest light festival in Qatar, with a number of interactive installations, five zones, live mascots, and stage performances.

Luminous Festival hosts performances by renowned entertainment teams, such as Candela and Boogie Woogie, inspired by contemporary cultures from around the world.

Additionally, it will feature musical performances by talented international and regional artists, suitable for all age groups.

‘Luminous’ festival is a testament to Qatar Tourism’s commitment to supporting creativity and innovation, enhance the visitor experience, and develop new and diverse events in Qatar’s calendar all year-round, a statement said.

Qatar Tourism said it aims at strengthening collaborations with all stakeholders in the tourism sector and reaffirm the country’s position as family tourist destination.

