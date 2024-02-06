Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed a strong growth in the arrival of visitors which has boosted the tourism sector. As many as 519,000 visitors arrived in December last year compared to 393,241 in November 2023, showing a whopping 31.9 percent surge on month-on- month basis.

Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries contributed significantly to the strong growth in tourist arrivals to Qatar in December last year.

The country has attracted visitors from across the regions with travellers from GCC countries making up 33 percent of the total arrivals as the number of visitors stood at 171,035, according to the official data by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

Events such as Expo Doha 2023 which runs until March 28, AFC Asian Cup, World Aquatics Championships Doha, Qatar International Food Festival, Web Summit, and Qatar International Rally are attracting tourists from around the globe.

The country continues to build on its growing reputation as a destination for luxury travel, cultural immersion, and international events.

The visitors from African countries stood at 14,192 in December 2023, while the European visitors totalled 144,296 and travellers from this region accounted for 28 percent of the total arrivals.

Visitors from the Americas and Asia including Oceania countries stood at 34,972 and 114,296 respectively in December last year.

Of the total arrivals, 270,745 came to Qatar by flights; 92,733 via land; while 155,378 visitors came through sea.

Air passenger traffic in Qatar experienced tremendous growth during the past few years and with the expansion of Hamad International Airport, the country has become a global hub for travellers connecting Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

The state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional services at the airport have attracted airlines from around the world, increasing the country’s connectivity. By the end of last year, 44 airlines were added, connecting HIA with direct flights from around the world.

The 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030 positions the tourism sector as crucial for economic diversification, aiming to contribute to sustainable economic growth. The strategy focuses on enhancing business event tourism, developing meeting and exhibition activities, and leveraging Qatar’s enhanced infrastructure.

In the previous year, HIA surpassed all expectations by serving an unprecedented 45,916,104 passengers, reflecting a remarkable 31 percent increase compared to 2022. Passenger volumes continued to climb in 2023, surpassing even the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup.

The airport has been ranked among the World’s Busiest Airports of 2023 by OAG’s Global Airline Schedules Data. The airport reported 252,059 aircraft movements over the past year, which is a 22 percent increase compared to the previous year. Hamad International Airport also witnessed growth in cargo operations amounting to a total of 2,340,711 tonnes of cargo. The airport served a total of 52 airlines in 2023. According to Statista, the country’s revenue from travel and tourism is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.13 percent from 2023 to 2027.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

