DUBAI: PwC's global industry leader for the entertainment and tourism industry and the Managing Leader of PwC's Global Center of Tourism Excellence, stated that the growth and prosperity of the UAE’s hospitality sector are closely linked to effective governance, professional management, and the diversity of the nation’s tourism offerings.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World, Nicolas Mayer said that the UAE’s high level of professionalism in managing its hospitality and other sectors continues to strengthen investor confidence. He noted that government entities play an active role in guiding investors towards the most suitable market segments and opportunities.

All the authorities responsible for the sector across the Emirates welcome investors, offer clear advice, and connect them with the right partners,Mayer explained, adding that such professionalism reinforces the UAE’s position not only in hospitality but across other sectors as well.

He highlighted Dubai’s dynamic appeal, noting that the city continuously seeks to attract new categories of visitors beyond its existing markets.

Mayer further pointed out that the UAE boasts a wide array of distinctive destinations across its various Emirates, each offering unique value propositions.

Every Emirate presents different products targeting diverse visitor segments, he said. “For investors, this diversity translates into a broad spectrum of opportunities across locations and market categories.”