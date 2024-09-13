More tourists from Islamic and Muslim countries are expected to visit the Philippines following the opening of a Muslim-friendly beach in Boracay.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Mayor Frolibar Bautista of Malay in Aklan, and Ambassadors Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino of Malaysia and Megawati Dati Paduka Haji Manan of Brunei led the inauguration of the 'Marhaba Boracay' located in the cove area of the Boracay Newcoast on Tuesday.

'The Marhaba Boracay is envisioned as a special area for Muslim travelers and their families, taking into consideration the Islamic laws,' the Department of Tourism (DOT) said in a statement released yesterday.

The idea was inspired by existing Muslim-friendly beaches in world-famous destinations such as Maldives and Thailand, it added.

'This initiative responds to the feedback from our Muslim guests, particularly from our BIMP-EAGA diplomatic corps, who recognize the need for such a space on this island. Marhaba represents our dedication to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of faith, can enjoy the world-renowned shores of Boracay,' Frasco said, referring to the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asia Growth Area.

Frasco said the Marhaba Boracay was a product of the 'contributions of our Muslim brothers and sisters here in the Philippines' as well as a reaffirmation of the DOT's commitment to transform the Philippines into a destination for everyone to enjoy.

According to the DOT, there were 496,724 travelers from Islamic and Muslim countries who visited the Philippines in 2023.

As of June this year, up to 269,913 tourists from these countries visited the Philippines.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

