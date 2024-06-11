Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is conducting promotions in Saint Petersburg to get more Russian tourists to the Sultanate of Oman

The number of tourists from Russia visiting the Sultanate went up by 300 percent to 53,145 in 2023 from 13,000 in 2022.

The promotions are part of the efforts to strengthen their presence in big global tourism markets by creating a promotional platform for Omani tourism companies and institutions to interact with their Russian counterparts.

It may be noted that the top five nationalities visiting the Sultanate are GCC nationals, Indians, Germans, Yemenis, and Italians.

Promotional workshops were organized by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Monday in Moscow and St. Petersburg with the participation of 20 Omani tourism institutions.

The workshops include bilateral meetings that bring together major hotels, tourism companies, and airlines in the Sultanate of Oman with representatives of the largest and most important tourism companies, tour operators, and travel agents in Russia.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Observer Web Team