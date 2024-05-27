Muscat – The authorities of South Sharqiyah governorate have decided to establish two waterfronts in the Al Ashkharah area and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, which the governor said will support domestic tourism and stimulate commercial activity in the governorate.

Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Sharqiyah, said that the governorate is currently working on numerous development and tourism projects, including the construction of parks. “The governorate successfully supported the construction of the waterfront project in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, for which a tender has been awarded. For Al Ashkharah, the process is on to launch the bidding process.”

Maawali informed that 25 heritage and tourism projects were identified as of December 2022, with the total confirmed and planned investment value projected to reach RO90.51mn by 2025.

Maawali highlighted that the governorate is a reputed tourist destination suitable for travel throughout the year, with average temperature remaining below 30°C during the summer months.

In 2021 and 2022, the governorate spent RO13.336mn on various development projects, with an additional RO4.347mn spent on projects in 2023.

He said that these projects are in alignment with the Oman Vision 2040’s emphasis on sustainable and balanced development across all governorates.

South Sharqiyah will also organise events and activities, such as surfing in mid-August, to support domestic tourism and diversify recreational activities there.

The governorate organised the first surfing championship in 2022 in Ras al Hadd in the wilayat of Sur.

The 2022 event helped to spread the culture of surfing in the community, particularly among young people, while attracting surfers and watersports enthusiasts from inside and outside the sultanate. The event also promoted Omani tourism and highlighted the region’s beaches as prime locations for watersports, especially during the monsoon season.

As part of the ongoing efforts to bolster South Sharqiyah’s tourism sector, the governorate has witnessed remarkable strides, with the region not only enhancing its infrastructure and public amenities but also making significant inroads into the tourism and heritage sectors.

