The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and 14 institutions and establishments and destinations related to the tourism sector, is participating in the activities of this year’s edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai, UAE, to be held from May 9 to 12.

This international tourism exhibition is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and the theme this year is ‘The Future of International Travel and Tourism.’

According to the statement from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, “The new pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman extends over an area of 200 square metres and includes the main council, the tourist information centre, meeting room, two reception offices, and a hospitality tent.”

In all, 14 corners are designed for the participating Omani tourism related institutions, namely Hotels and Resorts, adventure tourism agencies, travel agencies, Dhofar Municipality, Salam Air, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s branch in Al Buraimi Governorate as well as the digital platform - Visit Oman.

Visit Oman is the digital travel booking gateway of the Sultanate of Oman and it provides travel agents and tour operators access to a Business to Business marketplace that has a range of Oman suppliers providing travel and tourism services such as transportation, accommodation and experiences through a dynamic digital platform making it easier for international travel agents and tour operators.

The activities of the Arabian Travel Market 2022 will be held over four consecutive days from May 9 to 12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which is celebrating its 29th anniversary this year. According to officials, the number of visitors and participants will include professionals related to tourism sectors, investors, entrepreneurs, and workers from the region.

In 2019, more than 39,000 participants attended the Arabian Travel Market.

According to the organisers, ATM Dubai 2022 can accelerate business as established brands and influential industry leaders will be at the show. Motivational speakers, entrepreneurs and leadership figures representing various sectors such as destinations, travel technology, airlines, cruise hospitality, car rental, hotels and hospitality will be present at the event. While the in-person event will take place from May 9 to 12 at Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM virtual is online from May 17 and 18.

