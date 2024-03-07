Berlin: The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday launched a tourism cooperation programme showcasing joint initiatives to attract tourists from major global markets.

At the programme, Oman was represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, while Saudi Arabia was represented by the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The programme was launched on the sidelines of ITB Berlin by Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Ahmed Al Khatib, Minister of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The programme stems from the strategic partnership agreement inked earlier by the two countries.

Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, said that the cooperation programme embodies directives issued by the leaderships of the two countries. “The programme constitutes a practical implementation of measures agreed by the two ministers during recent meetings. It is the first crop of partnership initiatives announced in May 2023,” said Al Busaidi, adding that other related initiatives will be announced successively within the context of Omani-Saudi bilateral tourism cooperation.

Al Busaidi told reporters that the cooperation programme includes the development and implementation of a series of pioneering tourism packages. These will be smoothly designed and managed by Saudi Arabia’s official tourism identity “Visit Saudi” and “Visit Oman” platform.

The initiative sets the pace for reshaping the tourism arena, provides unique experiences for travellers, promotes economic growth and enhances bilateral relations.

Through such initiatives, Saudi Arabia and Oman undertake efforts to achieve the goals Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040.

The launch ceremony was attended by Maitha Saif Al Mahrouqi, the Sultanate of Oman’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, among other officials.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).